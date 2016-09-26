Game of HORSE helps collect canned goods

This is the third year the group has held the event (Source:WALB)

An unusual way of collecting canned goods is becoming a tradition in Fitzgerald.

For the third year, the Christian Kitchen raised money and food with a game of H.O.R.S.E.

Two women left it all on the court over the weekend as those in attendance wagered food items on who they thought would win.

The event will help the organization feed around 120 people in-need daily.

"One lady came in riding on a stick pony because she said they were playing H.O.R.S.E.," Director Steve O'Neal said. "They said maybe we should play P.I.G. because this H.O.R.S.E. game might take too long, but it ended up within the time range. They had a good time, and we did, too."

The friendly competition raised two truckloads of food and around $1,600.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.