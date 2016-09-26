VPD responds to mistreatment claims in child custody arrests

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress responded to criticism a Tampa woman, Nicole Benhamou, posted on social media.

Childress said body camera video showed Benhamou at the hospital after she told police she was having an asthma attack. On social media, Benhamou claimed officers mistreated her.

Police say Benhamou and four other people forced their way into a Valdosta home where her 11-year old grandchild lives with her father, took the child, and drove away. They were later caught by officers on I-75.

Crystle Galloway, 29, Lisa Black, 53, Janice Peoples, 37, Nicole Benhamou, 51, and Carey Black, 33, were all arrested for interference with child custody.

The police body camera footage showed Benhamou using vulgar language while talking to officers.

"Hello! Officer pedophiler... child giver!" Benhamou screamed at the officer in the hospital.

Childress responded saying, "The officer did exactly what they should've done. They got a copy of court order, so we've got a solid case here. She can say what she wants on Facebook. Yet again, people are believing what's on Facebook is true and I'm sick of it."

The Chief showed WALB the court order that shows the child's father currently has full custody.

