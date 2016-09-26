Flint Riverquarium sees increase in visitors

The "touch-tank" is one of many newer educational exhibits at the Flint Riverquarium. (Source: WALB)

New events and exhibits has spurred higher attendance at a once struggling museum.

The Riverquarium meets state educational standards, attracting school groups from around the state, but it's not just school children visiting.

The Executive Director said that more people who live within a few hours of Albany are visiting the attraction.

"And seen a lot of folks out of Warner Robbins, Macon area, Columbus and Valdosta, which improves not only the Riverquarium by but the entire Albany economy," said Flint Riverquarium Executive Director Tommy Gregors.

Attendance has been at its highest in five years.

And the past weekend's annual Water, Wings and Wildlife Festival was sold out.

An end of fiscal year report showed that the Riverquarium is also making money, thanks to smart efficiencies, like adding chillers to keep the water temperature at a constant 68-degrees, saving as much as $40,000 a year in utilities.

