SPLOST "civic education" schedule

Voters can learn more about what Albany projects would be paid for with sales tax revenue if voters extend the special purpose local option sales tax at a series of "Civic Education" meetings.

Dougherty County's Assistant Administrator Michael McCoy says, "We would like to educate the taxpayer about the SPLOST projects so they will be informed voters when we go to the polls in November."

September 28, 2016 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Darton College, Building C (Kiwanis Club)

October 13, 2016 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Doublegate County Club (Sertoma Club)

October 20, 2016 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Darton College, a Town Hall meeting hosted by Commissioner Roger Marietta

November 3, 2016 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Doublegate Country Club (Rotary Club)