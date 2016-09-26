Community raises funds for cafe destroyed in fire

Local organizations are putting on a barbeque to raise money for the Church Street Café in Hahira. (Source: WALB)

Folks in one South Georgia community are coming together to help bring back an iconic local restaurant.

Local organizations are putting on a barbeque to raise money for the Church Street Café in Hahira.

The barbeque is at the Hahira Historical Society. Organizers will be selling plates of barbeque. There is no set price, organizers just ask for folks to donate however much they can. The fundraiser will start at 6:00 p.m. on September 26 and last until food runs out.

"When it affects one of us, it affects all of us. So, as a community we felt the need to come together and just help Josh and Church Street Café and his employees get up and running as soon as possible," said Vicki Rountree with the Hahira Merchants Association.

The restaurant caught fire a few weeks ago.

All of the memorabilia survived, and now the owner is working to rebuild the café.

Local organizations and store merchants decided to host the barbeque to help raise money for the restaurant. Money will be used to help rebuild and for employees who have been without a paycheck.

The owner said the community support has been overwhelming.

"This whole process and just seeing the support of community leaders, the people, customers, family, friends. It's just really been overwhelming," said Josh Owen, Church Street Café Owner.

