Special door gives new firemen a realistic lesson

A new door is helping train firefighter recruits in Valdosta. It isn't just any door; it can simulate multiple types of locks.

Pieces of wood that act as dead bolt locks, and a big medal door, simulate situations firefighters run into every day.



"We arrive on scene and the door is locked or either ajar and we have to try to make entry," said training officer Matthew Davis



That's where the new training tool comes in. The Forcible Entry Door recreates those situations, and the current recruits are the first ones to use it.



"It was exciting! It was hard and it was a challenge. It's something that's a first for all of us," said recruit Terrial Small.



With locks getting more difficult to break, firefighters need to know how to get through them in case of an emergency.



"It gives us an opportunity first hand to really test the structure of a door," said Small.



Recruits learn how to break the locks and how much force is needed to get through them.



They learned forcible entry before, but the new door creates a more realistic atmosphere. It's just one more training tool Valdosta firefighters hope makes local residents feel a little safer.



"We're firefighters, we like to be good at our jobs. We like to be effective, not only for the safety of ourselves, but our citizens," said Davis.



New recruits are not the only ones that will get to experience the new tool, the Valdosta Fire Department will train all its firefighters using the door.

