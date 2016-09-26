Jury selection set to begin in Valdosta murder trial

The murder trial of Ricky Barron III is expected to begin with jury selection Monday morning.

Barron is accused in the murder of Timothy Linder in October of 2014.

Police say Barron shot Linder at his home on Marion Street in Valdosta during an attempted robbery.

Andreah Mitchell was also arrested as an accomplice to the murder. According to court documents, Mitchell is also scheduled to face trial this week.

Both were indicted in 2015 on felony murder, armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Jury selection is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 a.m. at the Lowndes County Judicial Complex.

