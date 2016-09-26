Albany police search for Dollar General robbery suspect

Albany Police responded to a robbery on the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard at a Dollar General.

Officials said the suspect, a black male between the ages of 30 and 40, fled the rear of the store as police arrived on scene.

Police said he's likely around 150-170 pounds and between 5'5 and 5'8.

Two clerks were injured during the incident. The extent of their injuries is unknown at the time.

It appears the suspect was unarmed, but may have been intoxicated.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved