Peanut truck spills load in Baker County

It took several hours to clear the road (Source:WALB)

Peanuts spilled across the road after a truck carrying them tipped over in Baker County Sunday.

The accident happened at the intersection of highway 37 and 200, just outside of Newton.

The Georgia State Patrol said troopers were on the scene for several hours as the Department of Transportation and others cleaned up the mess.

The driver of the peanut truck suffered non-life threatening injured and was taken to Phoebe Putney for treatment.

The truck spilled around half its load and the scene was cleared around 7:30 P.M.

