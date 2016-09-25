Man on bicycle killed in Camilla accident

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating an accident that left one person dead in Camilla Sunday night.
A 26-year-old man drove his bicycle from the Flash Foods parking lot onto Morgan Street.
He then hit the side of a semi-truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene is no longer active. The investigation is ongoing.
