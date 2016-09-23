ASU hires another high-ranking administrator - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU hires another high-ranking administrator

Tau Kadhi Tau Kadhi
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The new Albany State University has a new provost.

The university hired Tau Kadhi as provost and vice president for academic affairs.

He's currently the associate provost for academic programs and undergraduate research at North Carolina Central University in Durham. 

He'll start work at ASU Nov. 1.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly