Surveillance video shows robber firing shots

The gunman ran down W. Gordon Ave. into the store

Albany Police released surveillance video Friday night that shows a violent armed robbery at a business that has become a frequent target of robbers.

The video shows a gunman running down West Gordon Avenue and into Neighborhood Grocery just before 8:45 a.m. Friday.

He fired shots as soon as he entered the store, ordered people inside to lie on the floor and demanded all the money from the cash register.

A customer actually walked in during the robbery. The video shows her running back out.

The robber was a black man dressed all in black. Police say he's about 5'9" and 175 lbs.

This is the eighth time Neighborhood Grocery has been robbed in the last year. The owner says he believes this robber was also involved in the last robbery six weeks ago when two gunmen held up the store.

If you think you recognize this robber, you could earn a reward. You can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 436-8477.

