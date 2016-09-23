Dougherty Co. offers Sunday voting for November election

Last time Doughtery County held voting on Sunday it was a huge success. (Source: WALB)

Sunday voting in Dougherty is back for this year's presidential race.

The county is one of the few districts that will be offering Sunday voting.

Last time Dougherty County held voting on Sunday it was a huge success, 500 people came out to vote.

This year, officials hope to have more than 1,000 people vote on Sunday.

"This is a very very important presidential election, this is a good time to be registered and a good time to be voting," said Commissioner Clinton Johnson.

Sunday voting will be held downtown in the Government Center on October 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

