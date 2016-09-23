Valdosta STEM students tour developing high school

The trip was both fun and educational for students. (Source: WALB)

The students are part of the science, technology, engineering and math program, also called STEM. (Source: WALB)

Students in Valdosta got a firsthand look at how STEM education can impact their future. (Source: WALB)

One hundred Valdosta Middle School students grabbed hard hats and filled the empty rooms of what will be the new Valdosta High School on Friday.

"It was really fun to get a tour of this," said Da'Mari Sheffield, a sixth grade student.

The trip was both fun and educational for students.

"You have all the wires you see, most of them will go for the lights," explained Project Manager Brett Diamon.

The students are part of the science, technology, engineering and math program, also called STEM.

Teachers and construction crews said that an inside look at the work site shows students why what they are learning now in the classroom is important for the future.

"Seeing the process, what STEM is teaching, and how that translates into what's actually out here," said Diamon.

"I learned that it takes math to do this. You have to be like a math genius," explained Sheffield.

And for some students, that was the most exciting part.

"One day we can be in this same situation and we can tie back to them like 'Oh I learned this in school so I know a lot about it,'" said Sheffield.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.