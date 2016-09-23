GAME OF THE WEEK: (9/23/16) Thomas County Central vs. Lee County

It's the first official Friday night of fall, and while the temperatures may not have cooled down any, it's still an exciting night of high school football.

Both the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets and the Lee County Trojans enter tonight's ball game ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes, and both have region title hopes.

But even more than that, both are thinking state championships, so games like tonight's will only help to prepare these guys for playoff type games.

This one will have that feel, expect a very physical, very fast game in front of a pretty good crowd at the Trojan Field.

Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio said that these kinds of games make kids uncomfortable on the field, and that's a good thing.

"And it forces you to make adjustments. It forces you to move players around, and it forces you to work on things and exposes you to your weaknesses. If you don't play as tough a schedule, you may be lulled into a false sense of security. One thing after Friday night, we will not have a false sense of security going into our region schedule," said Fabrizio.

Tonight's game will start at 7:30 in Leesburg.

