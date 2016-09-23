Pilcher's Picks: Week 6

Who better to pick Friday night's biggest games than a man who won five state championships?

Legendary south Georgia head coach Ed Pilcher spends some time with WALB Sports Director Jake Wallace to give his opinion on the biggest high school football games in the area.

This week's picks:

Cook at Thomasville

Tift Co. at Coffee

Brooks Co. at Monroe

Colquitt Co. at Valdosta

Thomas Co. Central at Lee Co.

