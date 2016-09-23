South Georgia Fashion Week showcases local talent

Models are preparing to hit the runway in Albany for South Georgia Fashion Week.

It's a 3-day event that showcases local and regional designers, boutiques, models, makeup artists and hairstylists.

SGFW director Charlie Hill-Henderson started the show in 2012 as Albany Fashion Week. In 2015, the show changed its name to South Georgia Fashion Week to include talent outside of Albany.

Henderson said she came across an article that called Albany one of the worst-dressed cities. She said it's all about giving local talent an opportunity to shine.

"You don't have to go all the way to Atlanta or Tallahassee or New York to find somebody that can make you something that you can wear right off the runway," she said. "You don't have to go all the way to these different areas to get a bad hairstylist or like the best makeup artist. They're right here."

The show is also a way for fashion artists to jump start their career.

"It's allowed me to do other shows that's not in Albany, and like I said, to connect with different people that I would think I would never actually connect with," said Asia Davis, who has been participating with SGFW for three years.

First time model Alexus Gervin hasn't hit the runway yet, but she said preparing for SGFW has already been a rewarding experience.

"At first I was timid and shy and I didn't like the runway, but now even when I walk into a room I'm more confident. I hold my shoulders back, I look forward," Gervin said.

SGFW kicks off Friday with "Dangerous Curves," a plus-size fashion show. On Saturday, the first show "Kids on the Runway" will showcase local children's fashion designers. Later that night, models will showcase independent designers in "Fashion Lives, Bollywood Edition." It'll wrap up on Sunday with a "Fashion is Art" exhibit that combines the talents of designers and visual artists.

For more information on the shows, visit the SGFW website. Tickets can be purchased online.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.