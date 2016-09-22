Register for WALB's 2017 Buddy Check 10k!

WALB News 10 is partnering with the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia for its Third Annual Buddy Check 10k Trail Run and 1-mile Fun Run and Walk.

The event is set for October 14, 2017.

Registration is open to everyone.

PETS WELCOME: Bring them along for the 1-mile Fun Run and Walk!

For more information about the race, deadline, and entry fees, check them out HERE.

Breast health is a personal issue, but an important one. Research shows that one in eight women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime, and early detection is critical.

Buddy Check 10 encourages you to call a friend or family member on the 10th of each month and remind them to do a breast self-exam.

