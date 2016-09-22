Kerfoot Foundation accepts donations for kids struck by car

The Kerfoot Foundation is now accepting donations for the families of the kids struck at a crosswalk while on their way to school. (Source: WALB)

The family of a Dougherty County school teacher, killed in a plane crash earlier this year, is reaching out to help the families of the children struck by a car on their walk to school Friday.

Tony Shed, Jr., 9, was killed on Mock Road, walking to Turner Elementary with his little sister, who was hurt, and two other were both badly hurt in the accident.

People in the community have shown up to the school, leaving cash at the front desk.

Now, the Brittnay Kerfoot Foundation is stepping up, and is accepting donations for the children, 100 percent of the tax deductible donation will go directly to the families.

"Her passion for children was unbelievable. I know if she were here, she would be over there doing what she could to help, so I just felt we needed to do whatever we could to help," said Natasha Golden with the Brittnay Kerfoot Foundation.

"We started the conversation with the Kerfoot Foundation this week, if any organization wants to give, we have our Partners in Excellence program that is already a conduit to do that. Just give us a call, we will make sure it ends up in the right place," said DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

The Kerfoot Foundation will have a link on the Brittnay Kerfoot Memorial Playground Page by Monday, where people can make a credit card tax deductible donation.

In the meantime, people can go to the Flint River Community Bank and make a donation there, and earmark it for the Turner Elementary Children.

Those who make a donation will receive a letter for their tax records, marking the donation.

