Valdosta bank gets community service award

Southeastern Credit Union received an award for the Fill-a-Truck food drive. (Source: WALB)

Southeastern Credit Union in Valdosta received an award for community service.

The company was awarded the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award for the Fill-A-Truck food drive.

For the past 3 years, the food drive challenged the community to donate 20,000 pounds of food. If the challenge was met, Southeastern would match the donation.

All the proceeds go to Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia to fight hunger locally.

"It's not really us. We're the catalyst, but without the community, without individuals and small businesses really coming together to donate, this project really wouldn't be a success," said Southeastern CEO Mike Gudley.

The Fill-a-Truck food drive is going on now until the end of September.

So far, the community has donated roughly 18,000 pounds of food.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All Rights Reserved.