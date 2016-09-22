Valdosta doctor named Young Physician of the Year

A Valdosta physician is now recognized as one of the best in Georgia.

Dr. Jennifer Madon was named Georgia's Young Physician of the Year.

She's been a pediatrician for about 10 years and was nominated by other doctors around the state.

Dr. Madon said the award is just one more reminder of why she loves her job.

"Well, it makes those days when you feel like nobody appreciates what you do a lot better, because you know at least somebody's noticed the hard work that you're doing," said Dr. Madon.

The award will be officially presented to her September 23 at a ceremony in Atlanta.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All Rights Reserved.