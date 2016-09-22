4 year old saves father's life, gets award

With a contagious laugh, Elaina Fryslie seems like a normal, innocent child.

"I like games, and minions, and all kinds of things!" Elaina said with a smile.

But her actions show she's no ordinary 4 year old.

"You're a hero!" exclaimed Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress.

On September 22, the Valdosta Police Department formally recognized her as a hero.

"She brought help to me when I was in an insulin reaction," explained Elaina's father, Jim Fryslie.

On September 17, Elaina went to talk to her dad, but he was unresponsive.

"He was really sweaty, and really shaky, and he was really spitty," remembered Elaina.

A scary situation for a four year old, but Elaina knew just what to do. She used his phone to call a friend, who put them on a 3-way 911 call.

"She was able to tell the 911 operators that her father wasn't feeling well," said Valdosta officer Vern Williams.

Then Elaina helped officers get into the home.

"The police wasn't going to get in, but I tried to get that door thing open. So I unlocked it then they come up," Elaina explained.

With a plaque, bear, and new police chief hat, Valdosta police awarded her for her bravery.

"Police Department life saving award. It says, presented to Elaina," Officer Vern read the award to Elaina.

She may not realize how big of a role she played that day, but officers and her family said one thing is certain,

"My daughter saved my life," assured Jim Fryslie.

The Valdosta Police Department also gave Elaina and her family one more gift, they will buy her Christmas presents this year.

