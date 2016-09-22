MOST WANTED: Apondrea Marshall & Je'Ona Williams

Moultrie Police need the public's help in finding a man and woman wanted for armed robbery.

Investigators say 26-year-old Apondrea Marshall, Jr. and 24-year-old Je'Ona Williams were involved in a robbery on July 18, 2016 that ended with a man being shot.

Police tell us that Marshall was involved in the shooting in the 800 block of 1st Street that left 22-year-old Alec Daniels hospitalized.

Marshall has outstanding warrants for criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams is wanted for criminal attempt to commit armed robbery. She could possibly be in the Albany area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at 229-890-5500 Ext. 3409 or dial 911.

