WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/21/16): Monroe's Dilliard does it on the ground

Who says the quarterback can't run the ball?

David Dilliard's stat line would be impressive for a running back, but it's even more impressive considering he's taking the snaps.

Dilliard scored three times in the Tornadoes win over Albany Friday night, all of them coming on the ground.

He ran the ball just ten times but picked up 157 yards doing so. That's an average of nearly 16 yards a carry.

Dilliard threw the ball as well, going 4-7 for 73 yards. But it was on the ground where he led the Monroe attack.

Now Dilliard and Monroe have to carry it over against a tough Brooks County team.

"I feel like it was a good win. Everybody did well. The line blocked great," he says. "Brooks County is a good team. They've got a good defense. We just have to go out there with our A-game."

The Tornadoes will look to hand the Trojans their first loss of the season Friday night. That's a 7:30 game at Hugh Mills Stadium.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.