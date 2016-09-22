Lady Cavs roll past ABAC

The Darton State Cavaliers added another win of five or more goals to their resume Wednesday night, slamming ABAC 10-1 in Albany.

The Lady Cavs led 4-0 at half, then scored three early goals in the second to break the game open.

Darton State moves to 4-0 with the win. They'll travel to Melbourne, FL for a matchup with perennial power Eastern Florida State Saturday night.

