Douglas man arrested, accused of killing sister

A Douglas man is in jail, accused of shooting and killing his sister.

Caleb Barrett is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a gun during the commission of a crime.

Police said that he shot Lea Merritt during a family dispute in the back yard of a home on North College Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said Merritt may have had a weapon as well.

They're still working to piece together what happened from witnesses.

