Adel police search for trickster robber

He drove away in this vehicle. (Source: WALB)

Police said this man stole hundreds of dollars from the Adel Walmart. (Source:WALB)

Adel police need your help identifying a man they said tricked a cashier out of hundreds of dollars.

Police said he went into the Walmart in Adel on September 14. They said after purchasing a pack of gum, the man used a sleight of hand trick to take money out of the register.

Officers say he did this multiple times before leaving the store and driving away in a black or blue Chrysler Town & Country van.

According to officials, the cashier didn't even realize what happened until they counted her drawer at the end of her shift.

If you recognize the man you're asked to call the Adel Police Department at 229-896-2224.

