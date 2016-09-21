Airport construction continues in Valdosta

The project is not interfering with any flights. (Source: WALB)

Travelers flying in and out of Valdosta Regional Airport are noticing a lot of construction.

"Now they're putting the granite gravel down. That's six inches thick of granite gravel," explained airport manager Jim Galloway.

The airport is expanding is parking apron, a project that started in January 2016. The project was slated to be finished in August 2016, but a high water table caused a 3-month delay.

"You know, it just all kind of went quiet. Now, as you can see, they're really going after it out here and getting it done," said Galloway.

Now, construction vehicles are back out in full force working to finish the parking apron.

Once completed, the new parking apron will be three times bigger than it is now. Currently, it can hold two regional-sized jets. The new apron will be able to fit an additional full sized jet.

The total cost of the project is $3.6 million. 90% of the funding came from a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, 5% from the state, and 5% from folks that fly out of the airport. Officials said it's an upgrade that should last for decades.

"The concrete we've had out here now has been with us for 20 years, and we are just getting ready for the next 20 years," said Galloway.

The project is not interfering with any flights. In fact, curious passengers can check out the project plan while they wait to board their planes.

"I think it's exciting for our passengers as well when they come in and see the activity going on out here," said Galloway, "Before they board the aircraft they can look outside and see the activity and look inside and see what the final product will look like."

Galloway said the project is expected to be completed by December or January.

