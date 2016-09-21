Shila Heeter named Valdosta's Teacher of the Year

Valdosta City School's named Shila Heeter the 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year at a banquet September 20.

Heeter teaches 4th grade math and science at W.G. Nunn Elementary School. She started her teaching career at W.G. Nunn and has been teaching for 10 years now.

Heeter said the key to teaching is always keeping your students active and engaged.

"It's really important to me that students are always participating," said Heeter, "I tell my students learning is active, not passive. You have to participate. There's a lot of respect and there's a lot of fun in the classroom!"

Next, Heeter will start working on her application for Georgia Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.