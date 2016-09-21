Valdosta Breakfast Club gets major donation

A big donation was made Wednesday for a local breakfast club that serves children whose parents are deployed in the U.S. Military.



The Scott Craven Breakfast club started more than 10 years ago at Sallas Mahone Elementary School.



Military mentors spend one morning a week with the students.



The club is named in honor of Scott Craven, he helped start the organization but passed away shortly after.



Today, his parents donated $6,500 to the organization.



"Their parents are deployed with our military; the young ones need a lot of help," said Linda Craven.

"This program here is honor of our son. It keeps us involved with our son even more," said Robert Craven.



The family raises money every year at a golf tournament in Pennsylvania to make sure the breakfast club keeps running.

