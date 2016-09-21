ASU to hold first scholarship boot camp - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Students at Albany State University say they know the secret to claiming thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

ASU will host its first scholarship boot camp this Sunday. The two-hour session is designed to teach students how to locate scholarships, apply for them, and boost their chances of winning those scholarships.

Scholarship coach Ariel Andrews says she was able to claim $500,000 in scholarship money to fund her graduate and undergraduate education. Now, she wants to help students in Southwest Georgia do the same.

She says the key to finding the money is to search the community, rather than Google.

"There are so many scholarships out in the community from your local credit union to the banks to law offices to funeral homes," Andrews said. "It's so many places in the area that offer scholarships and if you find that scholarship you may be one of the few people who actually apply for that and that increases your chances of winning."

ASU counselors say the boot camp is needed so students can avoid ending up in debt.

"That's something that students come in contact with all the time, trying to find additional funds to secure cost of attendance with college and not having to take out as much in student loans."

The boot camp is Sunday, September 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. The cost is $5 for students, and $15 for the general public. Space is limited. Organizers ask that those interested register in advance.

