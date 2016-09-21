Lady Canes surpass 2015 win total, men fall

GA Southwestern 4, Truett-McConnell 0 (Women)

Ella Hawkins scored a pair of second half goals to help the Lady Canes pull away from Truett-McConnell Tuesday afternoon in Americus.

With their third victory of 2016, GSW surpasses it's 2015 win total.

Khayla Owens and Haley West added the other two goals for GSW, who hosts USC Aiken Saturday.

Brewton-Parker 3, GA Southwestern 2 (men)

The Hurricanes rallied from a two goal deficit in the first half to tie Brewton-Parker, but a Baron second half goal turned the tide for good in BPC's favor.

Silvio Polly scored a pair of unassissted goals for the Canes, but it wasn't enough for GSW. The Canes drop to 1-4-1 with the loss. GSW hosts USC Aiken Saturday.

