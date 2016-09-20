WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/20/16): Thomasville snaps losing streak

There was certainly reason for optimism, but still no wins yet in Thomasville.

That all changed Friday night, when the Bulldogs knocked off Worth Co. 25-21 at home. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season.

That was the longest losing streak in program history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. It was also the first win for Zach Grage as head coach in Thomasville.

With a win under their belt, the Dogs hope to keep their momentum going this Friday night when they host Cook.

