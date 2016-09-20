Residents upset about Lake Blackshear algae

The algae causes issues for boaters (Source:WALB)

The algae rests on top of the water (Source:WALB)

Some people who live on Lake Blackshear and its tributaries are upset over algae buildup around their properties.

They said it makes boating and other recreational activities difficult.

A group petitioned the Crisp County Power Commission to use stronger measures to combat the problem in the past.

"People who live back here have trouble getting their boats in-and-out of the main lake because of the thick blanket that wraps around the props," Berry Dunn, a resident along a tributary of the lake, said. "You can get stuck in it."

The power commission told us the dry, hot summer and low flow rates led to more vegetation.

They say they're spending more than normal this year on weed control.

The amount will reach around $100,000 by the end of the year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.