Library upgrades equipment with Sabal Trail grant

The Dougherty County Public Library will modernize some of its services thanks to a grant.

A representative from Spectra Energy delivered a check of more than $27,000 as part of the Sabal Trail Community Grant Program.

The money will pay for assistive technology for the visually impaired, tablets, and 3D printers.

"It's giving us equipment that we wouldn't have funds to buy," Assistant Library Director Wanda Brown said. "The technology with the 3D printer and the tablets will help us with our computer classes."

The library plans to order the new equipment soon.

