Former Albany official now city manager in Southeast GA

Former Albany Assistant City Manager Wes Smith. (Source: WALB) Former Albany Assistant City Manager Wes Smith. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A former high-ranking Albany city official is about to become the top employee in a Southeast Georgia city.

Rincon, just outside Savannah, hired Wes Smith as city manager.    

Smith stepped down on July 1 as Albany's Assistant City Manager for Customer Service and Support.

He worked for the city of Albany for 19-years following 10-years working for the Albany Dougherty Inner City Authority.

