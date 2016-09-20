Former Albany official now city manager in Southeast GA

A former high-ranking Albany city official is about to become the top employee in a Southeast Georgia city.

Rincon, just outside Savannah, hired Wes Smith as city manager.

Smith stepped down on July 1 as Albany's Assistant City Manager for Customer Service and Support.

He worked for the city of Albany for 19-years following 10-years working for the Albany Dougherty Inner City Authority.

