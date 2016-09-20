Repairs at Albany landfill almost complete

About a mile of the county's landfill will be paved. (Source: WALB)

Road repairs at Albany's landfill are nearing the final phase of construction. (Source: WALB)

Road repairs at Albany's landfill are nearing the final phase of construction.

About a mile of the county's landfill will be paved.

It's the last section in the three part repaving project, and includes the road behind the scale house leading up to the household landfill.

It's going to cost roughly $225,000 to complete.

"Earlier this year we did the entrance portion up to our scale house, about two years ago we did around the scale house and this is the final portion," said Solid Waste Director Scott Addison.

Paving should start in the next 30 to 60 days.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.