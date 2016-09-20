Community, Valdosta officials show up for Trump campaign office opening

The office was packed earlier with local officials and community members all showing support for Trump. (Source: WALB)

People gathered Tuesday afternoon to support republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as the campaign opened an office in Valdosta.

Mayor John Gayle and Sheriff Chris Prine were among the local officials there.

Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue said that Trump's business experience and strong stance on terrorism is what the country needs right now.

"We're in a war, and we need somebody strong enough to stand up and fight this war on their soil, not on ours. So we can feel safe again and our country can be restored internationally to its proper prominence," explained Perdue.

Perdue encouraged community members to get out and campaign.

He said that right now, just about 50 days out from election day, is the best time to get the attention of voters.

