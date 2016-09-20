Valdosta students prepare for college early with REACH program

On Tuesday those students signed letters of intent with the REACH program. (Source: WALB)

Five middle school students in Valdosta are already getting help preparing for college.

On Tuesday those students signed letters of intent with the Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen, or REACH, program.

REACH gives students academic and financial support to graduate from high school, go to college and be career ready.

"It means a lot because for some reason I've always been looked down on. Now it feels good to know people are proud of me. The mentor, it helps out a lot because I have people behind me and people to support me," said REACH scholar Kyson Hill.

Students will have to keep good grades, attendance and behavior to keep the scholarship.

