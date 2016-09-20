Valdosta City Schools announce Teacher of the Year

10 Teachers of the Year from the individual schools were finalists. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta school teachers were waiting to hear the name of the district's Teacher of the Year on Tuesday.

10 Teachers of the Year from the individual schools were finalists.

The winner, Shila Heeter, was named at the banquet that took place Tuesday night.

Heeter is a fourth grade teacher at W.G. Nunn Elementary School.

Her Superintendent read the following release at the ceremony when announcing her as the Teacher of the Year:

The Valdosta City Schools 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year believes in the promise of a strong student/teacher relationship. This relationship, in this teacher’s mind, begins with great student engagement. By providing a respectful, fun, energetic classroom or learning environment, you are bound to have better student participation. Just like each of you in this room, our Teacher of the Year loves nothing better than hearing a students discussing their academic achievement and celebrating those milestones with them. This teacher went on to say, “As educators, we have the responsibility of a student’s future. We have the choice of lifting them up or letting them fall.” They encourage all educators to reflect and remember why they began their own journeys in the field of education.

Heeter will now be in the running for the state's Teacher of the Year award.

School system leaders said that they're lucky to have so many amazing teachers to choose from.

"I think it's hard to say that it's just them that go above and beyond. We have all of our teachers work extremely hard day in and day out for the students in our district," said Jennifer Steedley with Valdosta City Schools Public Relations.

Last year's award winner in Valdosta, Cody Moncrief, was runner up for the state Teacher of the Year.

