Dougherty Co. recess policy under review

A new school policy that will give 20 minutes of recess to Dougherty County students is under review.

Proponents were hopeful the school board would have the new wellness policy implemented before the school year began.

A school official said that the wellness policy, which includes the additional daily recess time, is very much on the administration's radar, and that the revisions of the policy have just "gotten a little bit stuck in the process."

"It's something that we have to focus on because the health and well being of our students is at the core of this wellness policy so the quicker we can get it implemented and updated, the better off our students are going to be," said J.D. Sumner, DCSS spokesperson.

The federally mandated District Wellness Committee presented a comprehensive wellness policy to the DCSS School Board last school year.

If the school board approves the policy, each child will get 20 minutes of recess every school day, that cannot be taken away for bad behavior.

