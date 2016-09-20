Car crashes through Lee County building

A man is in custody after a car crashed through a Lee County storefront overnight.

Deputies were called to a report of a car in a ditch around 1:30 Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of US 19.

When they arrived they discovered a Nissan Versa had driven through the front of the building and came out through a side wall.

The storefront once housed Bonnie's Boutique but was currently vacant.

A Georgia State Trooper conducted a field sobriety test and the driver, 21-year-old Ryan Cox, was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, and driving without a license..

It's not clear what caused the man to drive through the building or how much damage it caused.

