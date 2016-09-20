WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/19/16): Cook's Doe does it all during TD run

Cook's Brandon Doe has made himself one of the top players in all of south Georgia.
The junior RB did a little of everything in a spectacular touchdown run that was voted the WALB Play of the Week.
In the second quarter, Doe took a sweep off right tackle. After bouncing off a pulling offensive lineman, Doe spun out of a tackle before finding the Hornet sideline.
As he tiptoed down the sideline, he avoided one final Rebel defender before getting into the end zone to give the Hornets a two-score lead over their archrival.
The Hornets beat the Rebels, 48-28, thanks to another big night from their star running back.
