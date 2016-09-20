WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/19/16): Cook's Doe does it all during TD run

Cook's Brandon Doe has made himself one of the top players in all of south Georgia.

The junior RB did a little of everything in a spectacular touchdown run that was voted the WALB Play of the Week.

In the second quarter, Doe took a sweep off right tackle. After bouncing off a pulling offensive lineman, Doe spun out of a tackle before finding the Hornet sideline.

As he tiptoed down the sideline, he avoided one final Rebel defender before getting into the end zone to give the Hornets a two-score lead over their archrival.

The Hornets beat the Rebels, 48-28, thanks to another big night from their star running back.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.