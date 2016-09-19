Albany Tech highlights surgery technician program

Surgery Technicians stand on the front lines of the operating room preventing serious infections and complications.

Instructors at Albany Technical College wanted to show the public how critical the position can be with an open house Monday.

With the slightest move of a handle, instructor Rashae Oliver displayed a virtual surgery simulator.

As a surgery technician, the goal is to make sure situations stay safe in the O.R.

"They could die from an infection," Oliver said. "So, it's very important that all of our instruments are sterilized."

Those at Albany Tech wanted to show the public that the field is critically important and even growing.

"We're now doing robotic cases, which is a big thing that's come to Albany," Program Director Lori Day, said. "So, the caseloads are going up. We have a lot of career opportunities for our students."

Oliver is a graduate of the program now teaching the craft. She says insight from her experiences help her understand what life is like as a student get ready to scrub up and put a patient under the knife.

"It's refreshing to see students start from the beginning," Oliver said. "It is a hard field. Not thinking they can do it, then, they go all the way to the end and they are like pros at it. So, it's a good feeling."

Those students get to apply their skills at Phoebe and other doctors' offices in the area with specialized programs. So, that goal of becoming a pro is right within sight.

Day said some stay as surgery techs for a long time, but the position is also a great stepping stone to other careers.

