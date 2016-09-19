New transit buses make their way to Albany

Those buses are adorned with a new city logo and color scheme. (Source: WALB)

Albany will soon have new transit buses. (Source: WALB)

City workers are one step closer to changing the face of the Albany Transit bus fleet.

Four fixed-route buses and five para-transit vehicles are on their way to the Good Life City from California.

Those buses are adorned with a new city logo and color scheme.

They also run on compressed natural gas.

Current buses are powered by diesel.

Transportation Director David Hamilton said that the fuel change makes vehicles quiet and environmentally friendly.

"Most transit agencies are now going in that direction. Compressed natural gas is a lot cheaper. It's a lot more energy efficient. Also, for maintenance costs, it's a lot better," explained Hamilton.

The total cost of the project is around $2.1 million dollars.

The old fleet of diesel vehicles will be phased out over the next two to three years.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.