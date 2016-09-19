Goal set to raise money for domestic violence victims

Donations will be given to the Liberty House of Albany (Source:WALB)

The deadline is the end of the year

A woman who was touched by the work of an Albany organization that helps domestic violence victims is asking for your help.

Kaley Hart is hoping to raise $5,000 by the end of the year to donate to Liberty House of Albany.

That money will be used to help people with housing and other aspects of life, in order to become financially independent from their abusers.

"Maybe you've been in it yourself or know someone who has. Unfortunately, it's all around us," explained Hart. W"e just need to help the women who are at the shelter. So, they know there is someone there to support them financially and they don't have to go back to their abusers."

Those interested in donating can visit Hart's Project Liberty House fundraiser page.