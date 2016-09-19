Empty Bowls fundraiser hosted to fight hunger

Cheryl Oliver, executive director at the Turner Center for the Arts. (Source: WALB)

The Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta is hosting the "Hidden Hunger" exhibit and the Empty Bowls fundraiser. (Source: WALB)

The event is open from 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 19. Admission into the exhibit is free.

Folks can look at the gallery of pictures, which focuses on hunger, and purchase a handmade bowl.

All the money raised will go to Second Harvest Food Bank to help fight hunger in South Georgia.

"That's going to remind people that there is hunger right here in our community. It's not just a global issue, it's right here. We need, not only to know about it, but we need to do something about it," says Cheryl Oliver, executive director at the Turner Center for the Arts.

If you can't attend the event, they will be selling bowls until they sell out.

Buyers will pick out their bowls September 19, and pick them up Monday, October 24 at a soup and bread dinner.

