Officials urge residents not to "rush the pumps"

"If we continue with normal consumption, most likely we will not have a shortage in Lowndes County," Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Public Information. (Source: WALB)

"I thought gas may go up, then it may not, but my car was on empty and I had to get gas anyways," said Jerome Sherrod, South Georgia resident. (Source: WALB)

Officials said trucks are still transporting fuel to gas stations to the area, it's just taking them a little longer to arrive. (Source: WALB)

With people rushing to fill up their cars, many gas stations are quickly running out of fuel. (Source: WALB)

Many communities in Georgia are seeing gas pumps going dry, and Lowndes County officials want to make sure that doesn't happen here. (Source: WALB)

A pipeline leak in Alabama has folks in Georgia scared of a gas shortage.

With people rushing to fill up their cars, many gas stations are quickly running out of fuel.

However, officials said the best thing folks can do it is stick to their normal routine when filling up their cars.

"I thought gas may go up, then it may not, but my car was on empty and I had to get gas anyways," said Jerome Sherrod, South Georgia resident.

But the fear of a gas shortage has caused some gas stations in Georgia to run out of gas completely.

And some South Georgia folks said it's a fear they think could cause trouble.

"Panic buying is never good," said Sherrod.

Lowndes County officials agree. They want to make sure we don't create a shortage here.

"If everyone doesn't rush out to fill every available container that they have and their cars, if we continue with normal consumption, most likely we will not have a shortage in Lowndes County," Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Public Information.

Officials said if people rush the pumps, then the county could quickly see a shortage.

"That's something that could happen in a matter of less than 24 hours," said Dukes.

They recommend sticking to your normal routine and only filling up if you really need to.

Officials said trucks are still transporting fuel to gas stations to the area, it's just taking them a little longer to arrive.

They also say repairs to the pipeline are taking longer than expected due to weather.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.