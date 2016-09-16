School system considers safety changes after fatal school zone wreck

A tragic wreck near an Albany elementary school is prompting the Dougherty County School System to re-examine its school zone policy.

Around 7:00 a.m. Friday, 9 year-old Antonio Shed Junior was killed and three girls were wounded when they were hit by a car as they walked across North Mock Road near Turner Elementary School.

Fifteen minutes after the crash occurred, there would have been a crossing guard at that intersection.

Right now, school zones go into effect and crossing guards report for work at 7:15 a.m., but most schools open at 7:00, and many students arrive early for breakfast. School System Spokesman J.D. Sumner said, "The Dougherty County School System is always looking for ways to improve its policies, improve the safety of the students, and that's something that will happen in this case, I'm sure."

Sumner said the system is working to support the families of the children involved and will have counselors at Turner Elementary again Monday morning.

Turner students who normally walk to and from school were bused home Friday afternoon so they would not have to walk by the site of the fatal accident.

