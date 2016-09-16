New class of leaders assembles in Albany

All the leaders present are heads in their respective fields in the community (Source: WALB)

A new class of Albany leaders assembled for the first time Friday, and it was an impressive bunch.

Albany's City Manager, the Executive Director of the YMCA, and Albany's Police Chief were all part of this year's Leadership Albany class.

The 29 participants were all leaders in their respective fields; representing banking, business, non-profits, industries like Procter and Gamble, and the Marine Corps Logistics Base.

Friday was the start of a two-day opening retreat for them focusing on team-building.

They also heard a speech about leadership from 1996 alumni Ken Hodges.

Chief Michael Persley says he will bring to his job what he learns from his peers at Leadership Albany.

"From someone taking it from a different aspect, can I learn some different ideas, just looking at things from a different aspect and apply it to leadership to the Albany Police Department," said Chief Persley.

The group gathered Friday night at Merry Acres for a formal dinner and will continue their retreat into the weekend.

They will gather monthly to learn about issues facing Albany, and strategize solutions.

